Hello Dear Players,

Our game is finally leaving Early Access!

Thank you so much for your support during our Early Access version!

In addition to the features we had planned, we have added many new features and fixed numerous bugs based on your feedback.

Releasing the full version does NOT mean we’re done developing the game!

Below is a list of features and improvements we plan to add. Of course, this list will grow with your continued suggestions.

Upcoming Features:

New Economy Design: A more balanced system that enhances the sense of progression

Inverse Mouse Controls

4-Chamber Tanker System: Allows transporting multiple fuel types at once

Our Own Gas Station: A player-owned and managed station

Casino: A place to spend or multiply the money you earn from trade

Optimization: Performance improvements to keep the game smooth even with many products and machines

Features Added During Early Access:

Cashier: Automatically checks out customer items in the store

Wholesale System: Accept large orders through a global trade system

Underground Tanks: Store all types of oil in underground tanks in front of the factory

Tanker Upgrades: Increase the capacity of your tankers

First-Person Vehicle Camera

Auto Transfer Line: Automatically transfers crude oil from excavation sites to underground tanks

Features Added For Full Version - 1.0:

Auto Production System: Hire a worker and use the tablet app to start automated production

Warehouse Stocking: Organize and store produced items with new shelving

Stocking Workers: Automatically place produced items on shelves (shelves must be placed)

Store Workers: Refill store shelves with items from warehouse stock when empty

For All Support Requests and Feedback:

Steam Discussion: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3441460/discussions/

Discord: https://discord.gg/bsQFhKWyww

QQ: 1039152743 – https://qm.qq.com/q/iKDI3UP4sw