Hello Dear Players,
Our game is finally leaving Early Access!
Thank you so much for your support during our Early Access version!
In addition to the features we had planned, we have added many new features and fixed numerous bugs based on your feedback.
Releasing the full version does NOT mean we’re done developing the game!
Below is a list of features and improvements we plan to add. Of course, this list will grow with your continued suggestions.
Upcoming Features:
New Economy Design: A more balanced system that enhances the sense of progression
Inverse Mouse Controls
4-Chamber Tanker System: Allows transporting multiple fuel types at once
Our Own Gas Station: A player-owned and managed station
Casino: A place to spend or multiply the money you earn from trade
Optimization: Performance improvements to keep the game smooth even with many products and machines
Features Added During Early Access:
Cashier: Automatically checks out customer items in the store
Wholesale System: Accept large orders through a global trade system
Underground Tanks: Store all types of oil in underground tanks in front of the factory
Tanker Upgrades: Increase the capacity of your tankers
First-Person Vehicle Camera
Auto Transfer Line: Automatically transfers crude oil from excavation sites to underground tanks
Features Added For Full Version - 1.0:
Auto Production System: Hire a worker and use the tablet app to start automated production
Warehouse Stocking: Organize and store produced items with new shelving
Stocking Workers: Automatically place produced items on shelves (shelves must be placed)
Store Workers: Refill store shelves with items from warehouse stock when empty
For All Support Requests and Feedback:
Steam Discussion: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3441460/discussions/
Discord: https://discord.gg/bsQFhKWyww
QQ: 1039152743 – https://qm.qq.com/q/iKDI3UP4sw
