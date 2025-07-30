Bug Fixes
Fixed the issue where mouse sensitivity couldn’t be adjusted in the first scene.
Fixed a bug where the chase would stop if the door closed while chasing the stranger.
Other Changes
Extended the subtitle display duration.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed the issue where mouse sensitivity couldn’t be adjusted in the first scene.
Fixed a bug where the chase would stop if the door closed while chasing the stranger.
Extended the subtitle display duration.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update