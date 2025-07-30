 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19415100
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where mouse sensitivity couldn’t be adjusted in the first scene.

  • Fixed a bug where the chase would stop if the door closed while chasing the stranger.

Other Changes

  • Extended the subtitle display duration.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3835411
