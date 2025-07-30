 Skip to content
Major 30 July 2025 Build 19415017 Edited 30 July 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Hope you are all doing well.

Excited to bring you a new update to The Voidness! Yes, I still will be updating old games don't worry haha .. let me k now if you have anymore feedbacks too! :)

Patch v1.4:

  • Update Highlights:

    • Bug Fixes: Addressed several minor bugs to improve overall stability.

    • Controller Issues: Fixed input and mapping problems affecting certain controllers.

    • Crash Fixes: Resolved crashes occurring in specific levels.

    • Improved Textures: Enhanced texture quality for a sharper and better experience.

    • Performance Improvements: Optimized various systems to ensure smoother gameplay.

    • New Sound Effects: Added fresh audio elements to increase immersion.

    • Balanced Jumpscares: Re-arranged some jumpscare events for better pacing and balance.

    • Particle Life Duration: Increased particle lifetime so effects remain visible for longer.

    • Text & Wording Fixes: Corrected typos and improved unclear text throughout the game

I am still currently trying to get the game approved for Steamdeck. Hopefully will be soon!

Thank you all again for your continued support with the game, feedback, and encouragement. As a solo developer, it just means a lot to me. Hope you enjoy the update, and don't get lost in the Voidness!

🔹 Follow me on Twitter/X: @Steelkrill

🔹 Join our small Discord community:

https://discord.com/invite/d8WUuuR


Thank you again! Take care and have a great day! 😊

