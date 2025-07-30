Hey everyone! Hope you are all doing well.



Excited to bring you a new update to The Voidness! Yes, I still will be updating old games don't worry haha .. let me k now if you have anymore feedbacks too! :)



Patch v1.4:

Update Highlights: Bug Fixes: Addressed several minor bugs to improve overall stability. Controller Issues: Fixed input and mapping problems affecting certain controllers. Crash Fixes: Resolved crashes occurring in specific levels. Improved Textures: Enhanced texture quality for a sharper and better experience. Performance Improvements: Optimized various systems to ensure smoother gameplay. New Sound Effects: Added fresh audio elements to increase immersion. Balanced Jumpscares: Re-arranged some jumpscare events for better pacing and balance. Particle Life Duration: Increased particle lifetime so effects remain visible for longer. Text & Wording Fixes: Corrected typos and improved unclear text throughout the game



I am still currently trying to get the game approved for Steamdeck. Hopefully will be soon!

Thank you all again for your continued support with the game, feedback, and encouragement. As a solo developer, it just means a lot to me. Hope you enjoy the update, and don't get lost in the Voidness!

🔹 Follow me on Twitter/X: @Steelkrill



🔹 Join our small Discord community:

https://discord.com/invite/d8WUuuR



Thank you again! Take care and have a great day! 😊