😈 WELCOME TO HELL, EARLY ACCESS STYLE 😇

Hey there, brave soul! Holy Shoot is officially out in Early Access, and things are already gloriously out of control. The Sanctum says hi. The demons say why. And the fairy? She won’t stop talking.



We wanted to give you a little update! Here’s everything you need to know about what’s in the game now, what’s coming later, and some spicy tips to get the most out of your runs;



What is Available in Early Access?

2 playable heroes

3 themes + bosses. Wrath, Lust and Greed!

Theme-specific enemies

Mid/late-game balancing

Full meta-progression system

A bunch of different weapons with more to come!

Fully living, interactable NPCs in the HUB

Full text localization in English, French, German, Spanish (LATAM), Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian and Turkish.

Major updates during EA will bring new themes and further gameplay additions



What is Going to be Available in the Full Version? (Late 2026)

4 playable heroes

Co-op

All 7 themes + bosses for each of the 7 deadly sins

Even more weapons!

Further new enemy types and theme-specific gameplay additions

Some Helpful Gameplay Notes

Sound and Visual Settings: To get the best gameplay and review experience, especially if you're streaming or capturing footage: Turn Voice Line Volume and UI Sound ON Set Graphics Quality to High/Best If needed, turn on Performance Mode during room transitions These settings help capture the full soundscape and atmosphere of the game, including voice lines, ambient humor, and feedback during chaos.

Character Abilities: Each hero comes with their own unique skill sets. You can activate these abilities during combat by pressing "E" and "Q" . Use them wisely, they can turn the tide of a fight!



Perk System: As you level up during a run, you’ll choose from randomized perks that provide temporary boosts . These are reset upon death.



Death & Progression: When you die, you return to the HUB . There, you’ll be able to unlock permanent upgrades using the currencies gathered during combat.



Challenges: Each time you enter a new room, a challenge will pop up . Complete it to get the fairy companion to assist you in combat. Successful completion grants Divine Offerings.



Currencies: Corrupted Soul: Each enemy kill grants the player with a soul which is then taken to the soul altar for leveling up. Each level-up triggers three perks to show up and the player will choose one to continue their run with it. Divine Offerings: These are obtained from successful challenges, which are used for powerful permanent upgrades.



Barrels: Regular barrels are automatically added to the map. Though, through perks you can unlock different barrels with different effects to replace the regular ones.



Hourglasses: These only appear after unlocking a specific perk during a run. When shot, they slow down time briefly. Ideal for escaping chaos or landing a clutch shot.

Tips & Tricks: Weapon swap = Free reload: Running low on ammo? Swapping weapons lets you skip the reload animation and jump straight back into the action. Don’t ignore the crystals: Some rooms contain crystals of different colors. Each one grants a unique effect based on its color. Shoot them when you see them, they can really turn the tide! Kill streak bonus: Take down 5 enemies in a row and you'll enter "on fire" mode. Your weapon damage gets a temporary boost, perfect for keeping the momentum going.



Current Known Issues

We are still working on the balance of the game, so some enemies or weapons might be imbalanced.

You shouldn’t have issues with optimization though after completing a room and going into a safe room, you might occasionally experience frame drops for a very short amount of time while the next room loads.

The Fairy UI occasionally experiences visual glitches after obtaining companion perks.

Some weapons are using placeholder assets, like sound effects (SFX), visual effects (VFX), and bullet visuals, instead of their final versions.

Kill Streak “on fire” will have an overlay effect added to the character model when active.

Some SFX’s and VFX’s are not final and are not in their final versions. Like the Trailerblazer perk is missing its elemental trail visually.

If you are playing the game in another language than English, you may run into “dummy” texts. This word is used to find bugs and missing text for localization, it is a placeholder.

And a special thank you to everyone who's played, shared feedback, posted screenshots, or just showed up for the ride. You’ve made this launch feel like a real celebration! <3