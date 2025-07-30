Hello, Gamers.

I am happy to announce to you, the release of Draugar.

Starting development in September 2024, Draugar has been one of my very first dream games i've been able to fully commit myself to. As an avid enjoyer of the Zombie Survival-genre for over a decade, i wanted to challenge myself and see my potential as a solo developer.

It has been an intensive 10-month period, with many long nights spent writing code, 3D modeling and trying to quench countless bugs and glitches. All of that has finally culminated into a product that i am quite pleased with. It is easy to fall into the trap of perfectionism, but i think my foundation is solid enough to be built upon further with coming updates and tweaks.

Enough of what has been, now i will focus on what is to come. For future updates, i plan on both fine tuning and polishing what is already present in the game, but also add more content such as more weapons, cosmetics and eventually more maps.

I've held you long enough, so i will leave you to your devices. I appreciate you taking your time to read this, and for checking out my game, Draugar.

Until next time.