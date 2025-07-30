Changed Odds for losing strength in battle

Changed ammount of strength lost in battle

Max strength is now based on ranking (500 lowest 750 highest)

minimum strength is now 0

new "Scrapping the barrel" sub event that gives more strength then funding military

new "ran out of resources" sub event that gives less strength then defunding military

when a country hits 0 strength during a war it now has a chance to start scraping the barrel

when a country has less then 10% of its pre war size during a war it now has a chance to start scraping the barrel

if a country is scraping the barrel it now has a chance to run out of resources

if country is scraping the barrel and a war ends it will start funding military instead

changed odds of funding military sub event

changed odds of defunding military sub event

countries now give back naval landing sites to allies

countries now lose more strength when doing naval invasions Rest

Game no longer generates map files

game no longer repairs map files

the rest of the main menu is now available again

added X button to the start game menu

added a new button the the main menu for start menu

fixed typo in south america causing the entire continent to now work when toggled in the start men

made antarctica work when toggled in the start menu

fixed areas with no subcontinent

fixed areas with no continents

fixed areas with no country value

fixed areas with no land value