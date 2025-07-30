 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19414941 Edited 30 July 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Strength Sytem

  • Changed Odds for losing strength in battle

  • Changed ammount of strength lost in battle

  • Max strength is now based on ranking (500 lowest 750 highest)

  • minimum strength is now 0

  • new "Scrapping the barrel" sub event that gives more strength then funding military

  • new "ran out of resources" sub event that gives less strength then defunding military

  • when a country hits 0 strength during a war it now has a chance to start scraping the barrel

  • when a country has less then 10% of its pre war size during a war it now has a chance to start scraping the barrel

  • if a country is scraping the barrel it now has a chance to run out of resources

  • if country is scraping the barrel and a war ends it will start funding military instead

  • changed odds of funding military sub event

  • changed odds of defunding military sub event

  • countries now give back naval landing sites to allies

  • countries now lose more strength when doing naval invasions

    Rest

  • Game no longer generates map files

  • game no longer repairs map files

  • the rest of the main menu is now available again

  • added X button to the start game menu

  • added a new button the the main menu for start menu

  • fixed typo in south america causing the entire continent to now work when toggled in the start men

  • made antarctica work when toggled in the start menu

  • fixed areas with no subcontinent

  • fixed areas with no continents

  • fixed areas with no country value

  • fixed areas with no land value

  • added all new text to the language files

Changed depots in beta2.1rc1 branch

View more data in app history for build 19414941
Windows 64-bit Depot 3106521
macOS 64-bit Depot 3106522
Linux 64-bit Depot 3106523
