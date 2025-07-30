Strength Sytem
Changed Odds for losing strength in battle
Changed ammount of strength lost in battle
Max strength is now based on ranking (500 lowest 750 highest)
minimum strength is now 0
new "Scrapping the barrel" sub event that gives more strength then funding military
new "ran out of resources" sub event that gives less strength then defunding military
when a country hits 0 strength during a war it now has a chance to start scraping the barrel
when a country has less then 10% of its pre war size during a war it now has a chance to start scraping the barrel
if a country is scraping the barrel it now has a chance to run out of resources
if country is scraping the barrel and a war ends it will start funding military instead
changed odds of funding military sub event
changed odds of defunding military sub event
countries now give back naval landing sites to allies
countries now lose more strength when doing naval invasions
Rest
Game no longer generates map files
game no longer repairs map files
the rest of the main menu is now available again
added X button to the start game menu
added a new button the the main menu for start menu
fixed typo in south america causing the entire continent to now work when toggled in the start men
made antarctica work when toggled in the start menu
fixed areas with no subcontinent
fixed areas with no continents
fixed areas with no country value
fixed areas with no land value
added all new text to the language files
Changed depots in beta2.1rc1 branch