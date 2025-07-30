 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19414936
Most Quietly 1.0

finally here! Game finally got an ending, some soundtracks was updated, bugfixes, and other...

Changed Music

In some locations music was removed, and in some it was slowed down. But I didn't add

new music.

Removed 2 characters

Unfortunately, 2 main characters were removed. And with it, 1 boss fight was also removed.

But with it, game started to really feel scary, and like a horror game.

Small Improvemets

  • Small changes in the Ending text

  • Changed Pause menu

  • Added pixelization in the tutorial level and normal menu

  • Changed tutorial level

