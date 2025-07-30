Most Quietly 1.0

finally here! Game finally got an ending, some soundtracks was updated, bugfixes, and other...

Changed Music

In some locations music was removed, and in some it was slowed down. But I didn't add

new music.

Removed 2 characters

Unfortunately, 2 main characters were removed. And with it, 1 boss fight was also removed.

But with it, game started to really feel scary, and like a horror game.

Small Improvemets