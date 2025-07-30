Most Quietly 1.0
finally here! Game finally got an ending, some soundtracks was updated, bugfixes, and other...
Changed Music
In some locations music was removed, and in some it was slowed down. But I didn't add
new music.
Removed 2 characters
Unfortunately, 2 main characters were removed. And with it, 1 boss fight was also removed.
But with it, game started to really feel scary, and like a horror game.
Small Improvemets
Small changes in the Ending text
Changed Pause menu
Added pixelization in the tutorial level and normal menu
Changed tutorial level
Changed files in this update