Dear Illuminators,

Following the free release of the digital artbook, Noctuary is once again bringing a rich and significant free update patch!

Packed with brand-new features—including the free DLC, full voiceover for the main story (Japanese), gameplay optimizations, and bug fixes—this update invites you to return to Inlixaland for an all-new adventure!

⏰ Update Time

July 30th

🎁Update Highlights

🌸I. Noctuary Free DLC: New Journey

Immerse in New Stories: Experience 6 exciting chapters consisting of 17 episodes!

Thrilling Mysteries & Adventures: Krosa Nonet from another continent, brings the famed local delicacy--‘Glase’! What led to the Crystal Family’s sudden downfall? What secrets lie in their past? The enigmatic "Light Knight" is revealed as her partner?! ... ... All unfolds in Noctuary Free DLC: New Journey !



\[Krosa Nonet] 🥊

Steam Fists: "Boom, boom, boom!"

Glase: "Gulp, gulp, gulp!"

Will to live: "I got it alllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll!"

Even in the Inlixaland, I have my own way of fighting!

\[Lura Graves] 🌿

Mark → Entangle → Eliminate

Nature and darkness grant her symbiotic control over the earth.

Darkritters... Not just foes...

\[Kira Crimson] ⚡

Swift Precision, One-Shot Kills

Like crimson lightning,

She dances the dance of death in the dark.

How to Access the DLC: Launch Noctuary after updating. Find the "Story Archive" entry at the bottom-left of the Quest interface. Unlock Condition: To avoid spoilers, the first DLC story unlocks after completing Chapter 4's quest 'Revived Memories'. Subsequent stories unlock sequentially.



🎧II. Major Upgrade: Full Main Story Voice Acting!

Fancia Dream CV: Nazuka Kaori

Alina Nightsong CV: Ueda Kana

Click @异美工作室 for reveals of other voice actors!

⚙️III. Gameplay Optimizations – Smoother Experience!

✂️Dialogue Skip : During AVG, hold U to skip dialogue and view a summary.

🏳️Battle Skip : After losing a battle, skip it via the prompt.

🎭Hide Dialogue Box: Press H anytime during AVG segments to hide the text box and focus on visuals.

🐞 IV. Bug Fixes & Optimizations

Gameplay : \[Fix] Fixed partial controller compatibility issues. \[Fix] Fixed the issue where Fancia's bow stance combos would reset after dodging. \[Fix] Fixed characters forcibly completing idle animations before switching protagonists. \[Fix] Corrected multiple text display/translation errors. \[Optimization] Optimized display support for non-standard aspect ratios.

Story: \[Fix] Fixed conflicting timeline records between Alina and Intimia regarding the Arboranger Squad leader. \[Fix] Corrected unlock conditions for some character profiles.



The gateway to new tales is open! Wield your Illumiarms and dive into Noctuary for an unforgettable adventure!

We hope you are enjoying your time in Inlixaland, if you encounter any issues during the game, or if you’d like to share your ideas for upcoming updates, here are some useful links:

Gratesca Official Discord: https://discord.gg/pT4nK8hN34

Steam Discussion Thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2143680/discussions/

BUG report E-mail: gratesca_promote@126.com

Twitter: @Gratesca Studio

Youtube: @Gratesca Studio