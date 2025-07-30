Added Hidden Runes:

Hidden runes can now be found in side missions and the "Quest for the Sun." The latter offers permanent bonuses.



Switched between silver and gold Destiny rewards that unlock new Destinies to earn them faster.



Improved mouse usability in menus.

Optimized keystrokes in menus.

Improved the loot menu for displaying controls.



Removed the pause function in cutscenes (this could appear buggy).



Fixed a bug when switching keys on the keyboard.

Fixed a bug that unlocked Steam achievements at launch.

Minor fixes and improvements.