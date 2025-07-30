 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19414899 Edited 30 July 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added Hidden Runes:
Hidden runes can now be found in side missions and the "Quest for the Sun." The latter offers permanent bonuses.

Switched between silver and gold Destiny rewards that unlock new Destinies to earn them faster.

Improved mouse usability in menus.
Optimized keystrokes in menus.
Improved the loot menu for displaying controls.

Removed the pause function in cutscenes (this could appear buggy).

Fixed a bug when switching keys on the keyboard.
Fixed a bug that unlocked Steam achievements at launch.
Minor fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2666001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link