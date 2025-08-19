More than eight years after its original launch, Sunlight Games has released a brand-new update for Gold Rush! 2. Version 1.0.5 is now available for PC via Steam. Updates for the boxed PC version as well as iOS and Android will follow shortly.
The update includes minor bug fixes and addresses compatibility issues with a few rare processor types. Several technical improvements enhance stability and overall game compatibility.
Key changes in version 1.0.5:
The game engine has been updated to the latest version.
The save system has been completely rebuilt. A built-in converter detects old savegames at startup, backs them up, and converts them automatically. If any issues occur with the converted saves, players are encouraged to contact the development team via the website.
There were issues starting the game on a few processors after a Windows driver update. This has been fixed.
New savegames now use dedicated file extensions. An issue with a Steam-generated file in the save directory has been fixed. Cloud Save functionality will be re-enabled soon!
A rare scene transition bug, previously requiring a workaround, has been resolved.
The mouse cursor is now properly locked within the game screen.
Various minor bugs have been fixed.
Changed files in this update