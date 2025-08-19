More than eight years after its original launch, Sunlight Games has released a brand-new update for Gold Rush! 2. Version 1.0.5 is now available for PC via Steam. Updates for the boxed PC version as well as iOS and Android will follow shortly.

The update includes minor bug fixes and addresses compatibility issues with a few rare processor types. Several technical improvements enhance stability and overall game compatibility.

Key changes in version 1.0.5: