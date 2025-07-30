Hey all, pretty spicy change here:



- We now spend our syringes in the skill draft instead of at vendors.



The idea of this change is to simplify the skill system. I've observed too many new players not understanding that vendors sell mutations, and going the entire match without spending syringes. So now, it's all in the same place. We still earn syringes via score, and when you have enough syringes you'll have the option to spend them on your next level up. Whichever skill you choose to level up will also be given the mutation.



Have fun!

bencelot





[SKILL DRAFT CHANGES]

Vendors no longer sell mutations. Instead we spend our syringes in the skill draft when we level up



Whenever you level up, if you have at least 1 syringe, a button will become enabled that lets you toggle on/off if you wish to spend it



If you toggle the button on (on by default) then whatever skill you level up will be given the +2 levels and the mutation will be unlocked



Mutating now always costs 1 syringe instead of 1/2/2/2/2.



Instead of getting 1 syringe on score 5/10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50/55/etc you get 1 syringe at score 5/15/25/35/45/55/etc (half as often)



A new indicator is shown next to your syringes up the top right saying "Next Syringe: X/15 Score"



Syringe Supply modifier now drops 1 instead of 2 syringes. Drug Stash modifier has a 20% instead of 50% chance of syringes.



Slowed down the levelling curve. 7500xp now reaches level 10 instead of level 12.



Level 10 is now when scoring stops, not level 12. This makes for cleaner maths.



Level 10 is now when you get your 5th skill, not level 12. Cleaner milestone.



In constructed build mode (not using random skills), the 3rd skill slot no longer appears when you hit levels 5 and 6



Instead, you can reroll on these levels so you can see another skill from your build. This costs money, but is instant.



Rerolling on levels 5 and 6 now costs $3000 instead of $1000







[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]

Heart crates once again fall every 30s instead of every 60s



Heart crates stop landing after -1:30 into overtime



Fixed a bug with heart crates not being destroyed on the client



Random Class modes gives 5% less cash and XP for all amounts



Removed the infinitely explorable overtime thing in survival mode between rounds



Vendor upgrade costs now scaled based on the total amount purchased: 6/9/15/18/21/24/27/30k/etc







[CLASS CHANGES]

Caster's skill upgrades are now -33% instead of -50% the cost, but apply to all upgrades, not just skill-ones

