July 30, 2025 Patch Notes

--------------------------------

★ Completely Revised Penetration Mechanics for Ammunition Types:



1. All AP Ammunition Types Have Been Reworked:

AP Ammunition Types Have Been Changed to Armor-Piercing (AP) Types. After penetrating armor, AP ammunition explodes with a delayed burst inside the vehicle, generating a large number of spherical fragments that effectively damage vehicle modules and crew members.



2. HESH/Adhesive Grenade Mechanics Reworked:

If the thickness of the adhesive armor surface is less than the HESH penetration, it will be considered a penetration. A certain number of armor fragments will be generated at the impact point, damaging the target. If the adhesive armor surface is not penetrated, no damage will be calculated.



3. HE High-Explosive (HE) Ammunition Mechanics Reworked:

Added an "Overpressure" Mechanism. If the HE shell does not penetrate the armor at the impact point, a spherical ray will be used to scan the surrounding armor for any armor surfaces that can be penetrated (simulating a spherical blast wave). If so, an overpressure condition will be applied. Will cause damage to crew members within a spherical radius.

If a high-explosive round penetrates the armor at the impact point, the above calculation logic will be applied directly.



4. Adjusted the fragmentation spread of HEAT and ATGM rounds (more concentrated metal jet).



5. Increased APFSDS fragmentation damage and adjusted the fragmentation spread (more concentrated).



--------------------------------

Gameplay Adjustments:

· Added HE shell type to the T-72A, T-72B, and T-80U:



3OF26 HE shell, 42mm penetration.



· Changed the paint job for the T-80U.

· Changed the paint job for the BMP-3.

· Adjusted the reload time for the Object 780 from 12 seconds to 10 seconds.



--------------------------------

Thank you for your support!



July 30, 2025