Subjects,



Today brings Update 3.2.



Two new Arcane Skins have just arrived in the Arcane Store: Nina and Walkie Talkie. Stylish, eerie, and Ritual-ready.

As development continues on the larger updates for Season 4, we’re asking for your input. As a small team, your feedback directly shapes what we focus on next and for the rest of 2025.

The launch of Legacy Mode has been exciting, and we’re glad so many of you are enjoying it. That said, we know there’s still work to do. Based on your suggestions, we’ve put together a poll to help decide what improvements or features we prioritise next.

You’ll find the poll in Discord, head to d2-feedback-polls. It will be open for one week. Jump in and vote, every response helps. We will be doing more of these polls in future, not just for Legacy Mode.

We’ll gather and share the results in the next update.

Until then, see you in the Ritual.

Legacy Mode

Balance changes

Removed trap explosion delay.

Respawn with 3 spare ammo.

Morgus Clone now has 100 HP and 100 Light Health.

When Morgus uses their ability, they now get 20% movement speed for a short duration.

Pistol reloads 30% faster.



Improvements

Improved overall lighting.

Removed cabins from bathroom toilets.

Terror sounds are now more frequent.

Increased time to open Dual Objective, it cannot be obtained until it is fully open.

Removed visuals from the floor when a player dies or disconnects.

Made it easier to vote with Knuckle Dusters on downed players.

Can no longer interact with a door until it's fully opened/closed.

Created a new sound for Experiment Block Ability.

Moved Game Watch Popup to the top left.



Fixes

\[FIXED] Being able to jump and see through some walls.

\[FIXED] Echo in Voice Chat.

\[FIXED] Being able to jump on doors.

\[FIXED] Being stuck in doors. Door will now stop if it is about to trap you.

\[FIXED] Terrors not dying to gas.

\[FIXED] Terrors not respawning when shot in gas.

\[FIXED] Removed collision from the ritual visual when someone dies.

\[FIXED] Can no longer tell if someone is dead from the Mute Players menu.

\[FIXED] Mic indicator not showing sometimes for your infected partner.

\[FIXED] Crouch triggering proximity chat.

\[FIXED] Shooting objective occasionally not registering Knuckle Duster hits.

\[FIXED] Being able to crouch when downed.

\[FIXED] Elevator is see-through from one side.

\[FIXED] Swimming pool bench collision being too high.

\[FIXED] Not being able to place traps in doorways.

Main

Improvements

Players are now revealed to the Seer faster.

Fixes

\[FIXED] Outlines not appearing on Teammates (Infected and Soulbound) during the Inbetween.

\[FIXED] Not being able to see your partner at night.

\[FIXED] Fixed various map exploits on Millhaven and Manor.

\[FIXED] Spectators not seeing camera pitch.

\[FIXED] Security Gates being closed at night.

\[FIXED] Finished ritual preventing interactions.







