This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fix

Fixed an issue where the UI failed to initialize correctly when re-entering the difficulty selection screen. Fixed an issue where the hero skill \[Pain into Power] did not take effect. Fixed an issue where the hero skill \[Resolute] did not take effect.

Gameplay Adjustments And Optimizations

Adjusted the purchase cost in the Extra Training Shop. Player cards may now appear in the Extra Training Shop. Adjusted the probability of player traits appearing in the Extra Training Shop. Hero skill \[Elite Education] now increases level at the start of the first action phase instead of at the beginning of the game. Hero skill \[Assassin's Contract] now increases level at the start of the first action phase instead of at the beginning of the game. Hero skill \[Bernoulli Effect] is now set to level 3 and has a new effect: Knight Charge duration is extended by 1 round. Adjusted the player UI in the hero configuration screen for Rogue Mode.

Issues to Be Fixed And Pending Optimizations

Multiple hero skills that increase levels did not level up correctly when activated simultaneously. In battle, \[kid] could revive abnormally due to passive healing if dying at the same time as other units. Rename feature for players in Rogue Mode is yet to be added. Custom Modifiers feature for Rogue Mode (allowing players to apply personalized options alongside difficulty selection) is yet to be added.



The new hero participating in this beta：

Anna

Support/Magical/Ranged

Acquisition: Added through the player’s hero pool expansion.



-At the start of any Fight(even if Anna is not participating),apply “Fragrance” to all ally Heroes.

-At the start of any Fight(even if Anna is not participating),select 1 enemy Hero and apply “Trial before Awarding” to them.

Mandala Flower -- 4 SP

Single - use

Initiate

-Choose an enemy Hero,Fight.

Fight info

-All Heroes within 1 hex of the target.

-3 Rounds.

Flame Orchid -- 0 SP

Single - use

Choose an ally Hero:

-lf there are Creeps within 1 hex, the target Hero eliminates all Creeps within1 hex.

-lf there are no Creeps within 1 hex, apply “Flame Orchid” to the target Hero.

Cosmos -- 0 SP

Single - use

Choose an ally Hero:

-Control the target to move 1 hex.

Floral language -- 3 SP

-Spawn \[Cosmos], \[Flame Orchid], and \[Mandala Flower] added to the draw pile.

Mastery Skill Tree：

Veteran

Branch 1:During the first Deployment Phase, spawn \[Cosmos] into your hand.

Branch 2:During the first Deployment Phase, search for \[Floral Language] and add it to your hand.

Master

“Rosemary” additionally provides 12 ATK.

Legend

Branch 1:“Rosemary” additionally provides 12 ATK.

Branch 2:\[Floral Language] cost is reduced by 1.