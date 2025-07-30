Thank you for playing Gaucho and the Grassland!
Another patch packed with exciting updates! Take a look at what’s been changed. If you want to stay up to date and follow all the latest news about the game, join our Discord!
FIXED TOPICS:
• Interface updated for better readability on TVs and small screens (like the Steam Deck).
• Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when using the fig tree.
• NPCs no longer randomly disappear.
• The portal-opening mission can now be completed normally.
• Fixed an issue that prevented talking to some NPCs.
• Horse-riding NPCs now appear properly mounted.
• Player-built structures can now be edited normally.
• Player fences now load in the correct position.
• Village construction areas are only blocked when they’re supposed to be, preventing errors.
• General improvements when loading saves.
