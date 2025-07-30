Thank you for playing Gaucho and the Grassland!



Another patch packed with exciting updates! Take a look at what’s been changed. If you want to stay up to date and follow all the latest news about the game, join our Discord!



FIXED TOPICS:

• Interface updated for better readability on TVs and small screens (like the Steam Deck).

• Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when using the fig tree.

• NPCs no longer randomly disappear.

• The portal-opening mission can now be completed normally.

• Fixed an issue that prevented talking to some NPCs.

• Horse-riding NPCs now appear properly mounted.

• Player-built structures can now be edited normally.

• Player fences now load in the correct position.

• Village construction areas are only blocked when they’re supposed to be, preventing errors.

• General improvements when loading saves.