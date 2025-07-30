Added DLSS, FSR, and XESS upscailing options to help with performance. You can find this option under the “Video” category in the options menu.
Added fish filtering options to the leaderboard so you can see the largest fish of each species. At the moment, this is only available on our website. A new button has been added to the in game leaderboard to link you to the leaderboard website.
Fixed various issues with the cook stove. Previously, the cook stove could be broken by placing fish that were to large on the stove. This caused false invalid fish entries into the queue. In order to ensure the stove works now, i loop through the fish list until a valid fish is found then cook that fish.
Fixed various issues with the save system. It seems that leaving a game right after the game saved caused data loss. This should be fixed now.
Thanks!
