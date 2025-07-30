 Skip to content
30 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, players!

We’re excited to share the latest patch notes for Patch me if you can.

(We’re working hard to “patch” things up so you can patch even better!)

Official Japanese Language Support

  • Patch me if you can now officially supports Japanese!

  • For more details, please check out the Japanese Support Steam News.

New Achievements & Stage

  • Seven new achievements have been added! Can you discover what challenges await?

  • The Cave Shadow stage has been updated.

Right-Click Block Equip Function

  • To make things easier for players who find dragging inconvenient, we’ve added a feature to equip and unequip blocks with a simple right-click.

Thank you for your continued support!

Ah Shot Chu team.

