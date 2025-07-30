Hi everyone,
Sorry for the long break since the last update but I have been very busy working on this one! There may be some teething issues with this update as ALLOT was changed haha.
The Loading screens are currently still W.I.P so please ignore any issues with the graphics on those for now.
See below for the full patch list:
Singleplayer
Fixed Cutscene transition Mission 2
Fixed Pink Buildings Mission 3
Fix Checkpoints Mission 3
Fixed Pink Explosions
Fixed Spetznas Collisions
Fixed Spetznas Ragdolls
Fixed Tutorial Box popping in and out
New Weapons Selection wheel added
New Pause Menu UI added
Mission 8 overhaul (Still W.I.P)
Improved Main Menu UI added
Multiplayer
Added multiplayer class selection to pause menu
Fixed Multiplayer Login issues should be active and working again!
