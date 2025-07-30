 Skip to content
Major 30 July 2025 Build 19414477
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Sorry for the long break since the last update but I have been very busy working on this one! There may be some teething issues with this update as ALLOT was changed haha.

The Loading screens are currently still W.I.P so please ignore any issues with the graphics on those for now.

See below for the full patch list:

Singleplayer

  • Fixed Cutscene transition Mission 2

  • Fixed Pink Buildings Mission 3

  • Fix Checkpoints Mission 3

  • Fixed Pink Explosions

  • Fixed Spetznas Collisions

  • Fixed Spetznas Ragdolls

  • Fixed Tutorial Box popping in and out

  • New Weapons Selection wheel added

  • New Pause Menu UI added

  • Mission 8 overhaul (Still W.I.P)

Improved Main Menu UI added

Multiplayer

  • Added multiplayer class selection to pause menu

  • Fixed Multiplayer Login issues should be active and working again!

Changed files in this update

