Hi everyone,



Sorry for the long break since the last update but I have been very busy working on this one! There may be some teething issues with this update as ALLOT was changed haha.



The Loading screens are currently still W.I.P so please ignore any issues with the graphics on those for now.



See below for the full patch list:

Singleplayer



Fixed Cutscene transition Mission 2

Fixed Pink Buildings Mission 3

Fix Checkpoints Mission 3

Fixed Pink Explosions

Fixed Spetznas Collisions

Fixed Spetznas Ragdolls

Fixed Tutorial Box popping in and out

New Weapons Selection wheel added

New Pause Menu UI added

Mission 8 overhaul (Still W.I.P)

Improved Main Menu UI added



Multiplayer