As always, thank you for playtesting Bounce Castle. All of the updates and bug fixes here are to address issues found by you guys, the testers. You're a vital part of this project and I'm very grateful that you've given your time to help make this game better!
General Updates:
- Enhanced Enemy Threat Indicator visuals
- Improved control over prediction object creation
- Better Threat and Portal Blocking detection after Rollback
- Many new Sound Effects!
Bug Fixes:
- Token Death is now checked for after every enemy attack, not just those that cause movement.
- Many instances of text overflowing it's text area have been addressed.
- Loading a saved game into a boss chamber no longer soft locks
- Dead Character Tokens no longer respawn upon rollback (unless they were alive in the state being returned to)
- Ethereal Abilities do not persist after rollback if they were not present in the pre-rollback state
- Slam abilities trigger a Movement Phase, preventing actions from being taken until movement ends
- Enemy Character Sheet and Prop Sheets are hidden when a player ends their turn.
- Increased Spike Ball prediction scale to match real scale
- Fire Spirits targeting position is saved across reloads and rollbacks
- Many props and enemies that were missing descriptions and images have had them applied
- Spike Balls respect the Rollback
- Updated Pawn description to describe it's Shield
- Castle Elite chamber has Kill Elite bonus objective
- Spike Ball damage is preventer by Armored buff
- The Spike Wall in the elite chamber now deals damage
Changed files in this update