General Updates:

Enhanced Enemy Threat Indicator visuals



Improved control over prediction object creation



Better Threat and Portal Blocking detection after Rollback



Many new Sound Effects!



Bug Fixes:

Token Death is now checked for after every enemy attack, not just those that cause movement.



Many instances of text overflowing it's text area have been addressed.



Loading a saved game into a boss chamber no longer soft locks



Dead Character Tokens no longer respawn upon rollback (unless they were alive in the state being returned to)



Ethereal Abilities do not persist after rollback if they were not present in the pre-rollback state



Slam abilities trigger a Movement Phase, preventing actions from being taken until movement ends



Enemy Character Sheet and Prop Sheets are hidden when a player ends their turn.



Increased Spike Ball prediction scale to match real scale



Fire Spirits targeting position is saved across reloads and rollbacks



Many props and enemies that were missing descriptions and images have had them applied



Spike Balls respect the Rollback



Updated Pawn description to describe it's Shield



Castle Elite chamber has Kill Elite bonus objective



Spike Ball damage is preventer by Armored buff



The Spike Wall in the elite chamber now deals damage



As always, thank you for playtesting Bounce Castle. All of the updates and bug fixes here are to address issues found by you guys, the testers. You're a vital part of this project and I'm very grateful that you've given your time to help make this game better!