30 July 2025 Build 19414411 Edited 30 July 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
As always, thank you for playtesting Bounce Castle. All of the updates and bug fixes here are to address issues found by you guys, the testers. You're a vital part of this project and I'm very grateful that you've given your time to help make this game better!

General Updates:

  • Enhanced Enemy Threat Indicator visuals
  • Improved control over prediction object creation
  • Better Threat and Portal Blocking detection after Rollback
  • Many new Sound Effects!


Bug Fixes:

  • Token Death is now checked for after every enemy attack, not just those that cause movement.
  • Many instances of text overflowing it's text area have been addressed.
  • Loading a saved game into a boss chamber no longer soft locks
  • Dead Character Tokens no longer respawn upon rollback (unless they were alive in the state being returned to)
  • Ethereal Abilities do not persist after rollback if they were not present in the pre-rollback state
  • Slam abilities trigger a Movement Phase, preventing actions from being taken until movement ends
  • Enemy Character Sheet and Prop Sheets are hidden when a player ends their turn.
  • Increased Spike Ball prediction scale to match real scale
  • Fire Spirits targeting position is saved across reloads and rollbacks
  • Many props and enemies that were missing descriptions and images have had them applied
  • Spike Balls respect the Rollback
  • Updated Pawn description to describe it's Shield
  • Castle Elite chamber has Kill Elite bonus objective
  • Spike Ball damage is preventer by Armored buff
  • The Spike Wall in the elite chamber now deals damage

