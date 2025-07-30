NEW QUEST LINE

We're introducing a new set of quests for Season 1 – focused on finding and restoring wrecked cars. This gives you two alternative paths to choose from – legal and illegal. That means you no longer have to follow the car theft path (if you don't want to) to complete the next objectives.

IMPORTANT!

Even if you've already completed all of Season 1, this new path is still available through the Scrapyard Seller.