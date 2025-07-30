🚗 Hey Awesome Drivers!
We have the next update ready!
Here's what we did:
FLIPPING JUNK CARS
In various places on the map, you can find wrecked cars. They are heavily rusted, missing engines, and abandoned. You can take them over, restore them, and sell them.
TOW TRUCK UPGRADE - FIRST PART
We're adding the first part of the tow truck upgrade – the winch. You can use the hook and remote control to pull cars onto the tow truck if they're unable to drive (for example, if they don't have engines).
BODY SHOP
We're adding a new location - the Body Shop. There, you can remove rust from a wrecked car and install an engine.
NEW QUEST LINE
We're introducing a new set of quests for Season 1 – focused on finding and restoring wrecked cars. This gives you two alternative paths to choose from – legal and illegal. That means you no longer have to follow the car theft path (if you don't want to) to complete the next objectives.
IMPORTANT!
Even if you've already completed all of Season 1, this new path is still available through the Scrapyard Seller.
NEW CAR MODEL
We're adding a brand new car model - MissleBishi Evil.
You can use it how you want - buy, sell, steal, destroy, repair, etc. You'll find it as one of the cars for sale.
some optimization improvements
some further visual fixes and occlusion improvements
fixes to Portuguese translations
What's more, we have a contest for you!
Show us your Wrecked Car!
We have 2 Used Cars Simulator keys (Early Access) for you!
You can gift them to your loved ones. The rules are simple:
Enter the game.
Take a screenshot of the most wrecked car you can create (on Steam, it's effortless – just press F12. You can find it later in your Steam account library) – make sure it will be displayed in the 'Screenshots' section on Steam.
Add #WreckedCar to the caption.
By adding this hashtag, you confirm that this is your work and permit us to use this screenshot in our announcements and social media.
We await your screenshots until 10.08.2025, 19:00 CET.
We have 2 Used Cars Simulator (Early Access) keys for the winners (one person can get one key).
Our jury will then gather and select the winners. On 11.08.2025, we will announce the winners in a special announcement on Steam – we'll showcase 2 selected screenshots. We'll also provide the information on how to contact us for the key.
If someone doesn't claim the award within 24 hours, we'll select another winner
P.S.
A short reminder about updating the game here:
Sometimes you can have a problem with launching the game (or some parts of it) after the update. This issue could be related to Steam and not the game itself. If you encounter a problem like that, please check your local files here:
We're still open for your opinions, suggestions, and all the feedback - it helps us improve the game!
Join our Discord ːsteamhappyː
🏎️ Used Cars Simulator Dev Crew
Changed files in this update