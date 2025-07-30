Updates: July 30, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
You will be notified if a match results in an improvement or deterioration of a rivalry.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update