Test Branch 1.0.78988 Test 2025-07-30
Design
Duel map size is now smaller (45x45) and defaults to 2 players
Added new map size Tiny, which is the same size as the old Duel
Maximum Number of Opponents allowed is now set per map size at twice the default number of players
Random map size can no longer result in an actual map size that is too small to accommodate the chosen number of players
Added new Ultra-wide aspect ratio option to MP setup (map width is 40% of map height)
The AI avoids founding a religion for a certain number of turns, depending on AI aggression and development levels
The AI can no longer start with improvements that are required for founding a religion (Shrines and Pastures)
Units that are no longer hidden because of an effect being removed remain hidden until they move or attack
Hidden scouts no longer get bounced several tiles away just to remain hidden in Trees
Make Peace/Alliance with a Tribe ambitions no longer require tribe contact and don't fail if the last contacted tribe is eliminated
Added new map script Desolation, a fertile land with deserts that expand over time (Wrath of Gods)
Occurrences no longer change terrain on a tile with an improvement (excluding roads) to a terrain type that is not supported by that improvement (Wrath of Gods)
Occurrences no longer remove roads when changing terrain to a type that doesn't support roads, unless impassable (Wrath of Gods)
Added new Sacrifice Courtier goal to the Wrath of Gods scenario
Programming
Occurrences are processed for each player separately during their turn
Revised AI specialist and improvement building priorities
UI
Replaced icons for Strength and Weakness
Removed tile change notifications from game log
Localization text updates
More UI related actions allowed during another players turn (i.e. renaming cities, setting reminders)
Bugs Fixed
Fixed game hang when Send Caravan mission is completed in one turn
Fixed game hang when city site urban tiles are outside the map playable area
Fixed 11th ambition / 2nd National ambition sometimes getting offered
Fixed null reference on exit to menu
Fixed tooltips clearing unnecessarily between turns
Fixed governor icon not updating after losing control of a city
Fixed tile recommendation icon interactability when tile status is active
Fixed possible crash if a mod eliminates a council position
Fixed tile border expansion when using the Game Editor
Fixed leader trait achievements not working when new leader already has trait
Fixed AI behavior for congested battlefields
Fixed pinned characters being shared between players
Fixed global Occurrences (e.g. Drought, Plague) being more frequent than intended (Wrath of Gods)
Text and event fixes
Changed depots in test branch