30 July 2025 Build 19414273 Edited 30 July 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Test Branch 1.0.78988 Test 2025-07-30

Design

  • Duel map size is now smaller (45x45) and defaults to 2 players

  • Added new map size Tiny, which is the same size as the old Duel

  • Maximum Number of Opponents allowed is now set per map size at twice the default number of players

  • Random map size can no longer result in an actual map size that is too small to accommodate the chosen number of players

  • Added new Ultra-wide aspect ratio option to MP setup (map width is 40% of map height)

  • The AI avoids founding a religion for a certain number of turns, depending on AI aggression and development levels

  • The AI can no longer start with improvements that are required for founding a religion (Shrines and Pastures)

  • Units that are no longer hidden because of an effect being removed remain hidden until they move or attack

  • Hidden scouts no longer get bounced several tiles away just to remain hidden in Trees

  • Make Peace/Alliance with a Tribe ambitions no longer require tribe contact and don't fail if the last contacted tribe is eliminated

  • Added new map script Desolation, a fertile land with deserts that expand over time (Wrath of Gods)

  • Occurrences no longer change terrain on a tile with an improvement (excluding roads) to a terrain type that is not supported by that improvement (Wrath of Gods)

  • Occurrences no longer remove roads when changing terrain to a type that doesn't support roads, unless impassable (Wrath of Gods)

  • Added new Sacrifice Courtier goal to the Wrath of Gods scenario

Programming

  • Occurrences are processed for each player separately during their turn

  • Revised AI specialist and improvement building priorities

UI

  • Replaced icons for Strength and Weakness

  • Removed tile change notifications from game log

  • Localization text updates

  • More UI related actions allowed during another players turn (i.e. renaming cities, setting reminders)

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed game hang when Send Caravan mission is completed in one turn

  • Fixed game hang when city site urban tiles are outside the map playable area

  • Fixed 11th ambition / 2nd National ambition sometimes getting offered

  • Fixed null reference on exit to menu

  • Fixed tooltips clearing unnecessarily between turns

  • Fixed governor icon not updating after losing control of a city

  • Fixed tile recommendation icon interactability when tile status is active

  • Fixed possible crash if a mod eliminates a council position

  • Fixed tile border expansion when using the Game Editor

  • Fixed leader trait achievements not working when new leader already has trait

  • Fixed AI behavior for congested battlefields

  • Fixed pinned characters being shared between players

  • Fixed global Occurrences (e.g. Drought, Plague) being more frequent than intended (Wrath of Gods)

  • Text and event fixes

Changed depots in test branch

