31 July 2025 Build 19414230 Edited 31 July 2025 – 14:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Known Issues for the Driver Swap Test (1st and 2nd August)

  • Timings on Watch Screen during Race does not show differences correctly when cars have not completed the same number of laps

  • Replay mode during events is currently not working correctly

  • Engineer being able to change pitstop values for team events is unavailable due to some persistent issues that we do not want to affect the test event so the currently in control driver will set the incoming driver and pit strategy. Engineers can still connect to watch and view advanced timing and VE data.

Game Updates

Broadcast Overlay

  • Updated LMGT3 class colour from orange to green

Championships - Online

  • Fixed penalty points for Online Champs not applying to overall points

Driver Swaps

  • Various updates for team events

Engine & Tech

  • Fixed performance (fps) regression in Version 1.0 related to certain wheel hardware and drivers

Gameplay

  • Fixed race order glitching as cars cross the start finish line

  • Fixed various issues with save lap target system

Limited Tyre Rules

  • Fixed users receiving used tyres on practice servers

Online

  • Fixed timing gaps not working after rejoining server

  • Removed Practice/Qualifying and Race Server Time Restrictions

Race Watch Screen

  • Fixed watch screen timings panel showing all other cars that are behind the selected car as 0.0

