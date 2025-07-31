Known Issues for the Driver Swap Test (1st and 2nd August)
Timings on Watch Screen during Race does not show differences correctly when cars have not completed the same number of laps
Replay mode during events is currently not working correctly
Engineer being able to change pitstop values for team events is unavailable due to some persistent issues that we do not want to affect the test event so the currently in control driver will set the incoming driver and pit strategy. Engineers can still connect to watch and view advanced timing and VE data.
Game Updates
Broadcast Overlay
Updated LMGT3 class colour from orange to green
Championships - Online
Fixed penalty points for Online Champs not applying to overall points
Driver Swaps
Various updates for team events
Engine & Tech
Fixed performance (fps) regression in Version 1.0 related to certain wheel hardware and drivers
Gameplay
Fixed race order glitching as cars cross the start finish line
Fixed various issues with save lap target system
Limited Tyre Rules
Fixed users receiving used tyres on practice servers
Online
Fixed timing gaps not working after rejoining server
Removed Practice/Qualifying and Race Server Time Restrictions
Race Watch Screen
Fixed watch screen timings panel showing all other cars that are behind the selected car as 0.0
