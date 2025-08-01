Language Updates (1.0.2)!

Finally! After a months of updating the games we finally updated the game with 2 more languages support and lots of bug fixes with more attention to detail added. Now with a better english

Added language:

简体中文 (Simplified Chinese)

Indonesia (Ada indonesia coy)

Just keep in mind that these translation are not 100% accurate, You can access this a the start menu beside the Quit button.

What's new?

This 1.0.2 updates added a lot of exciting new features and content!

Rewrite most of the dialogues for more clearer english, but the meaning is still the same

added more and more details for the game like, Lamina looking at the window after waking up, Lamina fix her clothes after shower, more reactions to certain events, and many more (Go find it >:3).

added more items for the marketplace that you can buy.

added 2 more freelance j*b

better UI

And a lot of bug fixes

Changes:

These changes bellow can may affect how you gonna play the game after the updates:

Health will regenerate more slowly if Lamina is hungry

Sanity will regain faster if you play Pong

Lights out will be more rare if you paid the bills!

Okatto are checking the items he need instantly in this version rather than freezing like having a bubblesort in it's cat brain

Galon Of Water can be used to clean walls without using it's entire water volume (Can now clean 5 times)

Moving through rooms are now way faster

Package drones now delivers way faster

And the rest of features should be the same!

And that's it! Honestly... there's probably changes I made that I forgot about- I lost some the notes unfortunately. But don't worry! It's always for the greater good.

Enjoy the updates Floffyone!