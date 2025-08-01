Hydro is OUT NOW on Steam! 🌊🛞

Thanks for all the support from everyone who input into this project over the past several months, especially since Demo release back in February.

Hitting the 'Release now...' button on Steam for V1.00 was an experience. 😃

Hydro has always been (and continues to be) a 'passion project' for me; I have no stakeholders or publishers in this project and I am a solo dev with a 'normal' full-time day job. Thus, I can only work on Hydro in my 'spare time'.

Nonetheless, I think about it and work on it daily even after all these months...and I am passionate to continue to make Hydro the best it can be. 🙏

Even though the game is now out, I still have a list as long as my arm (almost literally!) of features and updates I'm yet to make to the game, so watch this space for more details over the coming weeks and months, because the Hydro journey is ongoing!

I hope you enjoy the game and if you have any feedback and thoughts on how it may be improved in future updates, please leave a comment in the Steam Discussions boards. I value all constructive feedback!

Until next time, happy generating!