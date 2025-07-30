The Biggest Cosmoteer Update Yet

Greetings, Cosmoteers! I'm Walt, the creator of Cosmoteer, and I'm here to tell you that The Meltdown Update, our biggest update ever, is now live! This massive update introduces an entirely new gameplay mechanic for both ship design and combat: heat management.

Check out the trailer!

Heat: The Thermal Battlefield

The Meltdown Update is all about heat: both managing the thermal output of your own ship systems and wielding devastating heat-based weapons against your enemies. This isn't just about adding new content; it's about giving you a new optional layer of strategy for how you approach ship design, combat strategy, and tactical decision-making.

Your ships have become a thermal battlefield. You can now deploy new heat management technologies on your ships and exploit the enemy’s thermal vulnerabilities with heat-based weapons of your own. The heat generated by your ship’s systems and enemy weapons spreads between ship tiles, and hot tiles are more vulnerable to enemy attacks and can ignite into huge fires.

Introducing the Thermal Resonance Lance

The new Thermal Resonance Lance is a massive roof-mounted heat ray that represents the pinnacle of thermal warfare technology. This isn't just another weapon; it will reshape how battles are fought.

The Thermal Resonance Lance melts through enemy armor, starts cascading fires, and makes their systems more vulnerable to your conventional weapons. Connect it to the new Lance Dilation Pumps to expand its thermal area-of-effect, or use Lance Amplification Pumps to intensify its thermal output.

Watching enemy ships melt under focused thermal bombardment is awesome. But here's the catch: the Lance generates enormous amounts of heat on your own ships, and that heat is just as deadly to you as it is to your enemies. Activate the Lance without proper heat management, and you might find your own ship melting down in spectacular fashion.

Master the Art of Heat Management

To prevent your ship from becoming a molten wreck, you'll need to master a suite of new thermal management systems:

Heat Pipes create networks throughout your ship, transferring thermal energy between connected parts.

Radiators safely exhaust heat into space, but their effectiveness depends on having clear space in front of them; no hiding your cooling systems behind armor!

Heat Exchangers suckdangerous heat from your ship's hull and transfer it into your pipe network.

Thermal Batteries provide heat storage capacity for your pipe systems, absorbing thermal spikes during combat.

The key is building efficient heat networks that can handle your ship's thermal output while remaining protected from enemy fire. It's an engineering puzzle as much as it is combat tactics. The team and I hope you’ll find it a satisfying new dimension to Cosmoteer.

Thermal Canister Missiles: Turning Heat Into Ammunition

Not all heat needs to be exhausted as waste. The Missile Launcher now launches Thermal Canister Missiles that actually use your ship's excess heat as a payload. These specialized heat-inflicting missiles can turn your thermal management challenge into a tactical advantage.

The hotter your ship runs, the more Thermal Canister Missiles you can launch. It's a risk-reward mechanism that lets skilled commanders turn potential weaknesses into strengths. That excess heat from your overclocked systems isn't just a problem to solve: it's ammunition to unleash.

Overclock Mode: Power at a price

This update isn’t just about brand-new weapons and systems. Nearly every existing weapon, defense, and ship system now feature Overclock Modes that dramatically enhance their performance while twisting their functionality in interesting new ways. Here are just some of the many overclock modes you can unleash:

Weapons Get Wild:

Ion Beams destabilize near targets, creating chaotic lightning strikes that devastate large areas. (But can't directly hit their original target!)

Large Cannons fire shells that explode into multiple incendiary fragments, each continuing to penetrate deeper into enemy ships.

Chaingun projectiles become explosive-tipped for massive splash damage, but need to rest after every salvo.

Laser Blasters fire instantaneous energy beams at high speed, trading individual shot power for an overwhelming volume of fire.

Defense Systems Transform:

Small Shield Generators let you choose between massive area coverage or concentrated, nearly impenetrable protection.

Point Defense Systems generate their own power through dynamos, firing indefinitely without batteries.

Flak Arrays leave lingering shrapnel clouds that damage projectiles and block energy beams.

Even Utilities Get Upgrades:

Tractor Beams can overcharge to emit massive gravitational pulses in all directions.

Thrusters improve power efficiency and thrust force, but consume more energy.

Factories work at blazing speeds while generating waste heat from their accelerated production.

Almost every overclocked system behaves differently. This opens up entirely new combat strategies and ship designs. But all this extra power generates heat that must be managed, creating many interesting risk-reward decisions.



Meet the Great House Io

Finally, the Meltdown Update introduces The Great House Io, a faction that has mastered heat-based warfare and overclock technology. This is a completely new faction that adds over 90 new combat ships, 13 civilian trade and transport vessels, 9 defense platforms, and 7 space stations.

Great House Io ships are built around thermal warfare, utilizing advanced heat management systems, thermal weapons, and overclock modes. Fighting them isn't just about overwhelming firepower; it's about understanding and countering their heat-based strategies while managing your own thermal systems.

These thermal warfare specialists will appear in newly-created Career games, though they won't retroactively appear in existing saves.



Ready to Melt Some Ships?

Whether you're a veteran commander or a new arrival, the Meltdown Update offers new challenges and new ways to design ships and demolish your enemies. The team and I can't wait to see the heat-based ship designs the community creates and the new tactical innovations that emerge from mastering thermal warfare.

And lastly, I want to thank everyone who made this update possible, including the rest of the dev team, the ship architects, the balance council, and you, the Cosmoteer community. This update took longer than any of us anticipated, but without your hard work and support, it would not have happened at all. We're in this for the long haul, and we're now turning our focus to finishing and launching Career 2.0 as soon as possible. Thanks again for your support and patience!

The Meltdown Update is available now!

Full Patch Notes