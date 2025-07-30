 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19414075 Edited 30 July 2025 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Solved fatal crashes after the SDKLess update (Menoly)
- Updated Gangnam Style Music (Polybrow)
- Fixed Custom Taunts not working properly in Loadout & in-Game

Added the Deflector (Playable version)

  • Deflects projectiles
  • -80% Accuracy
  • -38% Primary Ammo (125)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3768451
  • Loading history…
