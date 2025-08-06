- Forcibly show a quest’s side panel when a new transmission is incoming, even if that quest is unpinned
- Proper world-map visuals for some story-related locations
- Korean localization improvements
- Fixed unlocalized side-objective in a certain main story quest
- Don’t show survey prompt when closing the game
Bugfixes
- Fixed a rare case where the “Someone wants to talk to you” prompt for side quests would not properly work, and stick around forever after showing the initial dialogue
- Fixed Onbu not stopping in final story location if a "Lie Down" command was issued just before issuing the "Go Home" command
- Fixed an issue where a scavenging decision would not trigger when being clicked, if the same scavenging team previously visited a sidequest location and the “Someone wants to talk to you” prompt was not yet accepted
- Fixed last active tutorial not getting cleared upon completion. Most often, this affected the “Internal Parasites” tutorial
Balancing
- increase carry capacity of Onbu Doctor for Onbu Notes from 5 -> 20. This means the Enlightenment mission can be prepared much quicker, making it more useful and easy to time
