 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19414065 Edited 6 August 2025 – 08:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • Forcibly show a quest’s side panel when a new transmission is incoming, even if that quest is unpinned
  • Proper world-map visuals for some story-related locations
  • Korean localization improvements
  • Fixed unlocalized side-objective in a certain main story quest
  • Don’t show survey prompt when closing the game

Bugfixes
  • Fixed a rare case where the “Someone wants to talk to you” prompt for side quests would not properly work, and stick around forever after showing the initial dialogue
  • Fixed Onbu not stopping in final story location if a "Lie Down" command was issued just before issuing the "Go Home" command
  • Fixed an issue where a scavenging decision would not trigger when being clicked, if the same scavenging team previously visited a sidequest location and the “Someone wants to talk to you” prompt was not yet accepted
  • Fixed last active tutorial not getting cleared upon completion. Most often, this affected the “Internal Parasites” tutorial

Balancing
  • increase carry capacity of Onbu Doctor for Onbu Notes from 5 -> 20. This means the Enlightenment mission can be prepared much quicker, making it more useful and easy to time

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1121641
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1121642
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1121643
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1121644
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link