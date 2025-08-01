 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Battlefield™ 1 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19414063 Edited 1 August 2025 – 02:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings from The First Berserker: Khazan.

We have released updates for The First Berserker: Khazan to address in-game issues.
For smoother gameplay, please update to the latest version before playing.

Platforms

  • STEAM®, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S

Update Schedule

  • August 1, 2025, at 2:00 AM (UTC)
  • Please note that the release schedule may vary by platform.

Update Versions

  • STEAM®: Ver. 525115
  • PlayStation®5: Ver. 01.015.016
  • Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.15.16

Error Fixes


Common

  • Fixed an issue where spamming the convert scaling button resulted in gaining an abnormal amount of gold when the gold balance was insufficient.

We will continue working hard to provide a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.
Thank you for your continued support of The First Berserker: Khazan.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2680011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link