Platforms

STEAM®, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S



Update Schedule

August 1, 2025, at 2:00 AM (UTC)



Please note that the release schedule may vary by platform.



Update Versions

STEAM®: Ver. 525115



PlayStation®5: Ver. 01.015.016



Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.15.16



Error Fixes

Common

Fixed an issue where spamming the convert scaling button resulted in gaining an abnormal amount of gold when the gold balance was insufficient.



Greetings from The First Berserker: Khazan.We have released updates for The First Berserker: Khazan to address in-game issues.For smoother gameplay, please update to the latest version before playing.We will continue working hard to provide a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.Thank you for your continued support of The First Berserker: Khazan.