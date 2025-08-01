We have released updates for The First Berserker: Khazan to address in-game issues.
For smoother gameplay, please update to the latest version before playing.
Platforms
- STEAM®, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S
Update Schedule
- August 1, 2025, at 2:00 AM (UTC)
- Please note that the release schedule may vary by platform.
Update Versions
- STEAM®: Ver. 525115
- PlayStation®5: Ver. 01.015.016
- Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.15.16
Error Fixes
Common
- Fixed an issue where spamming the convert scaling button resulted in gaining an abnormal amount of gold when the gold balance was insufficient.
We will continue working hard to provide a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.
Thank you for your continued support of The First Berserker: Khazan.
