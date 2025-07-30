Up until today, PixiEditor was known as a pixel-art editor. Version 2.0 is much more than that. It's a Universal 2D Editor - a brand new category.

It's not yet another Photoshop alternative. We take the word "Universal" much more seriously. We built an extremely configurable raster/vector render pipeline, which you can adjust for any workflow you can think of.

Our goal is to build a free and open source editor that can handle all of 2D graphics

- Raster

- Vector,

- Animations,

- Procedural (VFX, effects, non-desctuctive editing)

Need to create a thumbnail for your YouTube video? Done. Edit SVG files? Easy. Create a pixel-art animation spritesheet? You bet.

Or maybe you have a special workflow that requires complex setup? PixiEditor can help you with most demanding needs. In the most of the other image editors, you can only do as much as developers prepared. To extend its functionality you usually need to find appropriate plugin and hope it does what you want to or try finding a clever way to solve your problem.

PixiEditor's Node Graph on the other hand, gives you full control over the rendering of your image. For example, with Node Graph only, we managed to build a 3D cube texturing workspace with live preview. And it's just a .pixi file that you can send to anyone.

Everything works offline, you own all the files. PixiEditor is available as a desktop app for Windows, Linux and MacOS! (currently only as Standalone, MacOS for Steam will be availalbe later this year)

PixiEditor is a native desktop app, not a web app port. Most of its tech is written from scratch

Check All Features

Founder's Pack is now available

We have updated the Supporter Pack to be Founder's Pack. It is a big update, that contains 4 new interactive workspaces. One of which is the 3D cube texturing above.

Card builder - easily create your own card deck

Now no matter if you are Balatro fan, or you are building a card based game, Card Builder workspace makes it easy. It automatically creates a pattern on the back, mirrors all the suits and ranks.

Ask Mushy, he seems to like being a part of a card.

3D Cube Texturing

Texturing - Create seamless textures

The concept is simple, you have a drawing area and PixiEditor tiles it on all sides to give you a quick glance if your texture is seamless.

Reusable pixel-art animation

A workspace that is set up to quickly create reusable animations based on UV indexing. Works great if you need to create a lot of variations of the same animation.

Join us on the Release Live stream

If you want to see what PixiEditor 2.0 is capable of or you want to ask us a question, join our livestream today (30 July). If you are reading this later, the recording is available, check how it went!

I hope it inspires you to make something cool. Or silly. Or tiny. Or huge. Whatever it is, just have fun.

Watch the Live Stream

Make sure to stay till the end as we will be giving away Founder's Pack and a discount code.

Some additional info

PixiEditor 2.0 has a bit higher hardware requirements than 1.0, mainly you need a Vulkan compatible GPU (or CPU with integrated graphics that support it) and 64 bit system. If for any reason, 2.0 does not work for you, click on Properties in the Steam library, then Betas and select pixieditor-1.0 beta to downgrade.

We are working hard to support more hardware configurations, but 32-bit systems will no longer be supported.

Thank you

I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support along the way. But It's not the end. If you use PixiEditor and find it useful, consider buying Founder's Pack as it is the only way to ensure we can keep working on this.

flabbet