Hey Squirrels!

The Emote Wheel Update is here!

Today we're introducing emotes for all squirrels!

The new emotes are usable via the new Emote Wheel!



New feature: Emote Wheel!

This new feature allows you to communicate with your fellow squirrels through 8 new emotes, which can all be selected through the Emote Wheel.



Example: You want to wave to a fellow squirrel:

Press and hold Q, Select the waving emote (highlighted in the screenshot below) You'll now be waving (and jumping)!

It's that easy!







Feel free to ask any question about this new feature in the Squirreled Away Discord.





Patch Notes:

v. 1.1.3

Emote-Wheel added

Midsummer event ended

Flower crown added (see below)

Squirreled Away is now Steam Deck Verified!



Flower Crown



The squirrels have packed up the midsummer celebration. While the event has ended, we've added the Flower Crown back as a permanent feature.

Equip the Flower Crown by interacting with the Flower Wreath

En-equip the Flower Crown by interacting with a Flower Wreath again.

You can find the Flower Wreath in the building menu under "Decorations".

Please note you'll need to re-equip the flower crown if you exit the game or start a new park.

So, enjoy emoting to your fellow squirrels, and have a great Squirreling day!

The Far Seas team





PS. If you're enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review for Squirreled Away here on Steam! Thank you!





