 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Deadlock WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19413939 Edited 30 July 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Keyboard support is added to the game, along with tutorials for keyboard and gamepad.
This was something that was partially supported in the previous versions, but since then, we have worked on adding full keyboard support for the game. There are still some things we need to figure out :)

If anyone didn't have a gamepad to test the game out, now is the time!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3633891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link