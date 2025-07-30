Keyboard support is added to the game, along with tutorials for keyboard and gamepad.
This was something that was partially supported in the previous versions, but since then, we have worked on adding full keyboard support for the game. There are still some things we need to figure out :)
If anyone didn't have a gamepad to test the game out, now is the time!
NYIP now available on keyboard
Update notes via Steam Community
Keyboard support is added to the game, along with tutorials for keyboard and gamepad.
