The wait is over… and the hunt for updates has officially begun!

When we launched All On Board!, we promised it would be a living platform, something that would grow and evolve over time. After a period of preparation, today we’re proud to deliver on that promise with the very first major update.

Update 1.1 marks the official start of a new chapter for All On Board!, full of improvements, new features, and exciting releases. From now on, you can expect more regular updates, better ways to play and connect, and fresh content that keeps the experience evolving.

Let’s dive into everything included in this first major update. And remember, this is only the beginning. So let’s kick things off with something that’s sure to get the goblins talking.

All On Board! keeps growing and improving thanks to its amazing community. This time, we’re proud to bring you a new title in collaboration with Pendragon Game Studio: “Aye, Dark Overlord!”. It has given us countless laughs and unforgettable moments, and we’re excited to welcome it to the catalog. We can’t wait for you to discover everything it has to offer and enjoy it to the fullest on the platform.

“Aye, Dark Overlord!” is also the most party-oriented game we’ve brought to All On Board! so far. To make sure the chaotic fun and fast-paced storytelling really shine in VR, we’ve carefully adapted the mechanics to feel smooth, dynamic, and intuitive in a virtual space. The result is a game that is not only faithful to the original, but also takes full advantage of the social nature of the platform.

It’s also the perfect game to get started with All On Board! Simple to explain, quick to learn, and packed with opportunities for laughter and improvisation. Whether you’re new to digital board games or introducing someone to the hobby, this is a great place to begin.

But that’s not all. For the first time ever in an All On Board! DLC, we’re adding something entirely new: a unique player avatar of none other than Rigor Mortis himself, to be used while playing the game. We thought this was the perfect chance to bring him to life at the table, and we hope you enjoy taking on the role of the Dark Overlord as much as we enjoyed bringing him in. It’s also a great excuse to dive back into the platform and see what’s new.

Don’t forget that Aye, Dark Overlord! will also be available to try for free through the Game Preview feature, and it will be part of the Free Game of the Week rotation too. Make the most of it and give it a go!

Aye, Dark Overlord! – A fast-paced party card game of absurd excuses and shifting blame. One player is the Dark Overlord; the others are groveling goblins trying to talk their way out of punishment. Will your story be convincing enough to escape his wrath? Includes a fully themed scenario and a dedicated soundtrack. Includes both game versions (Green Box and Red Box), which can be played separately or combined for even wilder and more chaotic sessions. Includes a brand new avatar for the Dark Overlord himself! As always, fully localized in EFIGS!



And of course, as with every new game release, you’ll also find a new video tutorial to help you learn how to play Aye, Dark Overlord! directly within the platform. You can combine it with the next big announcement, something many of you have been waiting for…

Following the launch of All On Board!, we noticed that many players in the community were asking for the option to read the rules in addition to watching the video tutorials. We’re happy to share that the full rulebook is now available directly within the platform for all supported games (currently in English only). On top of that, we’ve also introduced some extra features for Aye, Dark Overlord! and Escape the Dark Castle, with more games to follow soon. We’re looking forward to your feedback!

Players can now consult the full rulebook of all supported games directly from within the platform (English only for now).

Players can also access the rules of Aye, Dark Overlord! and Escape the Dark Castle in a dedicated wiki format, specifically designed to help you learn how to play them in All On Board!

Added Quick Reference / One Pager rule summaries for both games, allowing players to check the most important rules at a glance during gameplay.

So now you have more ways to learn games… but what about finding someone to play with? We’ve got that covered too with…

We know that sometimes it can be tricky to find games in your language or coordinate with other players. That’s exactly why we’ve built a brand-new match organization platform. It’s here to make it easier for you to connect, play, and enjoy All On Board! to the fullest. We really hope it helps make your experience smoother and more fun. And of course, we’d love to hear what you think!

Getting started is simple. Just head over to play.allonboard.fun, sign up with your email, and set up your profile with your time zone, preferred languages, and how you’d like to receive notifications (Telegram or Discord). Once that’s done, you’ll be able to browse upcoming games in either list or calendar view, join any session that catches your eye, or create your own by choosing the game, time, language, number of players, and a short description.

The platform also offers smart suggestions based on your availability and preferences, so you can discover games that fit your schedule without having to search. If you link your Telegram or Discord account, you’ll get handy reminders and can even chat with a bot that keeps track of your sessions and sends you the info you need. It’s all designed to help you jump into games quickly and enjoy the ride.

You now have new ways to learn, play, and connect… so let’s take a look at what’s coming next.

You asked for it, and it’s finally here: the official All On Board! roadmap is now public.

From now on, every major update will come with a refreshed roadmap so you can follow the development of new features, improvements, and content. Some entries will be set in stone, others will remain surprises, but everything you see will help you understand where the platform is headed.

We’ll be updating the roadmap regularly to reflect progress and new priorities, so keep an eye on it!

And that’s not all. We’ve also fixed over 40 stability and usability issues throughout the platform, many of them based on your feedback. Every improvement, big or small, helps us make All On Board! a smoother and more enjoyable experience for everyone.

Here’s a quick recap of what’s new in Update 1.1:

A new game joins the catalog: “ Aye, Dark Overlord!” , complete with both versions, a fully themed scenario, a dedicated soundtrack, and even a playable Rigor Mortis avatar.

A new way to learn: full rulebooks now available for all games, plus wikis and quick-reference sheets for supported titles.

A new way to connect: our match organization platform is live, helping you find games in your language and schedule with ease.

A new public roadmap: track what’s coming next, what we’re working on, and what surprises might be around the corner.

Thank you for being part of this journey. Your support, your suggestions, and your enthusiasm are what keep All On Board! moving forward. We’re excited for what’s coming next, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

Big things are coming. For now… prepare your excuses, gather your goblins, and see you on board, my Dark Overlord!