v2 Update Notes
- Graphics Quality Improved and Gameplay Optimized: Major optimizations have been made to deliver sharper visuals, improved textures, and a higher FPS experience.
- Over 15 New Language Support Added: Now, many more players worldwide can play the game in their own language.
- How to Play Panel Added: A tutorial panel has been added for beginners, making it easy to learn the game's basic controls and mechanics.
- General Bug Fixes: Mission triggers, camera errors, and minor bugs have been fixed. The gameplay experience has been made more stable.
Changed files in this update