POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Deadlock
Major 30 July 2025 Build 19413731 Edited 30 July 2025 – 12:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
With the Real Zombie War Simulator v2 update, zombie hunting is more exciting than ever! We've taken player feedback into account and made comprehensive improvements to both the visual and technical aspects. Now, target shooting is more enjoyable, and gameplay is smoother.

v2 Update Notes
  • Graphics Quality Improved and Gameplay Optimized: Major optimizations have been made to deliver sharper visuals, improved textures, and a higher FPS experience.
  • Over 15 New Language Support Added: Now, many more players worldwide can play the game in their own language.
  • How to Play Panel Added: A tutorial panel has been added for beginners, making it easy to learn the game's basic controls and mechanics.
  • General Bug Fixes: Mission triggers, camera errors, and minor bugs have been fixed. The gameplay experience has been made more stable.

