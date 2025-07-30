Graphics Quality Improved and Gameplay Optimized: Major optimizations have been made to deliver sharper visuals, improved textures, and a higher FPS experience.



Over 15 New Language Support Added: Now, many more players worldwide can play the game in their own language.



How to Play Panel Added: A tutorial panel has been added for beginners, making it easy to learn the game's basic controls and mechanics.



General Bug Fixes: Mission triggers, camera errors, and minor bugs have been fixed. The gameplay experience has been made more stable.



