Hello players, we just released the biggest update so where we introduced ZOMBIES! With 3 different types of zombies with different movement and behavior you now must survive the zombie infested island. We decided to do this because your feedback (and we agree) thought Landiscape didnt have enough to do and we think zombies was a great idea to battle that. We also added a new weapon, shockingly we still did not have a pistol in the game, can you believe that? So now you can find a pistol in a common chest or possibly when you kill zombies. We also updated the loot pool when searching creates so now instead of items having a low chance of spawning in crates, crates almost always have items. This is all because of you! Because you all spoke up and let us know what you wanted, so please continue to give us feedback and be patient with us. We regret to inform you all we are still lacking some settings features that might be added in a small update later today such as ratio, volume, etc. and multiplayer still is not working great and most players still can't invite friends we will fix this issue and we are sorry it has taken us so long, Thanks for playing Landiscape.