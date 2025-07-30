Werewolf Win Condition Update🐺The Werewolf can now trigger multiple possible win outcomes:
- Scenario 1: The Werewolf wins with the Satanic faction if they kill the last Protector when this is the final objective.
- Scenario 2: The Werewolf wins with the Protector faction if they complete the final task and earn enough XP to reach the required threshold.
Bug Fixes & Improvements🦟- Fixed a sound bug with the Dragon in the waiting lobby.
- Added new button animations for the Daily Reward and Wheel of Fortune.
- Fixed an issue where the Golden Rose’s audio and color remained after changing tasks.
- Moved the percentage icon on the Wheel of Fortune for improved clarity.
- Fixed a minor bug where the active ability button stopped working after completing a task.
🎁The Mythical Cosmetic has been added to the accounts of all players who purchased and played Castle of Blackwater.
Coming Soon✨
- New bundles and cosmetics in the shop
- Custom Lobby Settings for hosts
- Various cosmetic animations (including the Mythical Cosmetic most of you just received!)
- Exclusive Wheel of Fortune Cosmetic Set
- New characters… and so much more!
Stay tuned for future updates! 🏰
