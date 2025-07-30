Werewolf Win Condition Update🐺

Scenario 1: The Werewolf wins with the Satanic faction if they kill the last Protector when this is the final objective.



The Werewolf wins with the Satanic faction if they kill the last Protector when this is the final objective. Scenario 2: The Werewolf wins with the Protector faction if they complete the final task and earn enough XP to reach the required threshold.



Bug Fixes & Improvements🦟

Coming Soon✨

New bundles and cosmetics in the shop



Custom Lobby Settings for hosts



Various cosmetic animations (including the Mythical Cosmetic most of you just received!)



Exclusive Wheel of Fortune Cosmetic Set



New characters… and so much more!



Howdy villagers of Blackwater! Here is a quick little update with some bug fixes and improvements!The Werewolf can now trigger multiple possible win outcomes:- Fixed a sound bug with the Dragon in the waiting lobby.- Added new button animations for the Daily Reward and Wheel of Fortune.- Fixed an issue where the Golden Rose’s audio and color remained after changing tasks.- Moved the percentage icon on the Wheel of Fortune for improved clarity.- Fixed a minor bug where the active ability button stopped working after completing a task.🎁Thehas been added to the accounts of all players who purchased and played Castle of Blackwater.Stay tuned for future updates! 🏰