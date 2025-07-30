 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Deadlock WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19413699 Edited 30 July 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Howdy villagers of Blackwater! Here is a quick little update with some bug fixes and improvements!

Werewolf Win Condition Update🐺

The Werewolf can now trigger multiple possible win outcomes:
  • Scenario 1: The Werewolf wins with the Satanic faction if they kill the last Protector when this is the final objective.
  • Scenario 2: The Werewolf wins with the Protector faction if they complete the final task and earn enough XP to reach the required threshold.

Bug Fixes & Improvements🦟

- Fixed a sound bug with the Dragon in the waiting lobby.
- Added new button animations for the Daily Reward and Wheel of Fortune.
- Fixed an issue where the Golden Rose’s audio and color remained after changing tasks.
- Moved the percentage icon on the Wheel of Fortune for improved clarity.
- Fixed a minor bug where the active ability button stopped working after completing a task.

🎁The Mythical Cosmetic has been added to the accounts of all players who purchased and played Castle of Blackwater.



Coming Soon

  • New bundles and cosmetics in the shop
  • Custom Lobby Settings for hosts
  • Various cosmetic animations (including the Mythical Cosmetic most of you just received!)
  • Exclusive Wheel of Fortune Cosmetic Set
  • New characters… and so much more!

Stay tuned for future updates! 🏰

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2265921
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2265922
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link