 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19413695 Edited 30 July 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Improve World and Dungeon Bosses rewards
- Change Rune stats modified
- Reduce require level on set items

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Little War Online MMORPG Depot Windows Depot 1050281
  • Loading history…
macOS Little War Online MMORPG Depot Mac Depot 1050282
  • Loading history…
Linux Little War Online MMORPG Depot Linux Depot 1050283
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link