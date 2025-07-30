 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19413660
Update notes via Steam Community

New versions (1.1.8.1) of iVRy for iOS, Android, Pico and Oculus devices available. New version (1.1.8.0) of iVRy Driver for SteamVR available.

- Improves performance, image quality, compatibility and stability.

