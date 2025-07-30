New Encyclopedia

Added an encyclopedia system for items, weapons, and heroes.

New Heroes

Added 6 Supercat heroes: Thousand-Handed Hero, Explosive Soldier, Farmer, King, Knight, and Thief.

New Items

1. \[Modification Tools]: Technology +3; destroying totems will generate summon objects.

2. \[Crystal Ball]: Armor -3; +2 Luck for every 1% Critical Hit.

New Features

1. Added 18 in-game achievements and Steam achievements.

2. Added a function in the settings interface to hide damage numbers.

3. Added a function in the settings interface to hide hit effects.

4. In matches, the item encyclopedia and the current quantity held in the current game can be viewed in the shop interface, pause interface, and settlement interface.

Performance Improvement

Reorganized all resources, modified the operation loading method, improved game running efficiency, and resolved lag issues.

Balance Adjustments

1. Increased the maximum dodge attribute of the Superat \[Boxer] from 60% to 80%.

2. Adjusted the attributes of some monsters in the 10th wave of Survival Mode for certain heroes.

3. Adjusted the judgment mechanism of \[Fury Heart] and similar items, changing it so that the additional kill effect is only triggered once per weapon attack; the additional kill effect will no longer trigger repeatedly.

Optimizations and Adjustments

1. Added country code display to player rankings in the Survival Leaderboard.

2. Reduced the volume of the \[High-Speed Rifle] sound effect.

3. Lowered the unlock condition for Survival Mode: clear Normal Mode once (previously 3 times) on any difficulty.

Bug Fixes

1. Fixed the issue where the weapon \[Golden Cudgel] did not switch attack modes.

2. Fixed a bug that could cause monsters to get stuck.