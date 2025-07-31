Reflex Unit: Strike Ops is now available!

A huge thank you to everyone who contributed feedback during development — your input was invaluable in shaping the game into the version 1.0 release that is launching today.

Version 1.0 Includes:

12-Stage Campaign

Featuring a variety of vehicles, mission types, and environments. Play solo or team up online in co-op mode with up to 3 players .

PvP Versus Mode

Jump into intense multiplayer action with support for up to 10 players , launching with 2 destructible battlegrounds .

Difficulty Settings

Choose your challenge: Normal, Hard, or Expert modes are all available.

Customizable Settings

Tweak video, audio, and gameplay options to tailor your experience to your preferences.



Please share your thoughts, any issues and other feedback in the discussion forums and help make Reflex Unit: Strike Ops even better.



Have fun out there, and happy hunting!



– Alex

ROBOSARU Games