POPULAR TODAY
31 July 2025 Build 19413588 Edited 31 July 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Reflex Unit: Strike Ops is now available!

A huge thank you to everyone who contributed feedback during development — your input was invaluable in shaping the game into the version 1.0 release that is launching today.

Version 1.0 Includes:

  • 12-Stage Campaign
    Featuring a variety of vehicles, mission types, and environments. Play solo or team up online in co-op mode with up to 3 players.

  • PvP Versus Mode
    Jump into intense multiplayer action with support for up to 10 players, launching with 2 destructible battlegrounds.

  • Difficulty Settings
    Choose your challenge: Normal, Hard, or Expert modes are all available.

  • Customizable Settings
    Tweak video, audio, and gameplay options to tailor your experience to your preferences.

Please share your thoughts, any issues and other feedback in the discussion forums and help make Reflex Unit: Strike Ops even better.


Have fun out there, and happy hunting!

Alex
ROBOSARU Games

