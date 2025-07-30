Dear Players,

We’re aware that some of you are experiencing issues with both singleplayer and multiplayer modes in Animal Shelter 2. We're truly sorry for the trouble.



This was caused by last night’s Steam breakdown, which affected connections with our game. We’re currently working together with Steam to resolve it as quickly as possible.



We’ll keep you updated as we make progress, and we really appreciate your patience and support.



Thank you for sticking with us! 💛

Animal Shelter 2 Team