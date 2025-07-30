 Skip to content
30 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

You read that right, Razgovor Online is no longer P2P Networking anymore.

This means that the Main Location is now a Dynamic location for everyone to interact with.

unfortunatly though, due to the networking changes certain features had to be Temporaraly removed.

Added:

  • Online Networking.

  • Emote Wheel (Radial Menu).

  • New Outfit Cyber Samuri Set.

  • Small Town Square props.

  • Parralax Windows for H.E.T.S

  • Full Controller Support (Yes you can now play with just a controller).

  • Save and Load Player Locations.

  • Lux Night Club.

Fixed:

  • Video Player Syncing on new Client Join (Thanks to the new Networking).

  • Video player not Syncing correctly.

  • Network bug that caused players on low end PC's to not Spawn.

  • Security Issues the allowed people to give themselve infinate money. (If your money is not the same as the Server it will revert your money back to the servers).

Changed:

  • Shops are no Longer 2D and is a Kiosk (For Better Controller and Upcoming VR Support).

  • The Vault Underground is no Longer accessable Via the Menu (You have to now go-to The Vault Underground).

Removed:

  • Text Chat + Voice Chat (Coming in the Next Patch).

  • Drivable Vehicles.

  • Open World Map (Coming in the next patch).

  • Laser-Tag (Expected to get a full Re-Work and Map's Overhauls).

  • VR Support (Expected to return in 2.1.1).

  • Plane Ambiance (Forgot to re-add it).

  • Player Housing (More Info Coming soon).

  • Delivery Job (Coming in the Next Patch).

