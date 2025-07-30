New Update: The Fear Continues
Our journey into Milton's dark past continues. In this new update, there are renovations to the mansion and dormitory.
* Mysterious rooms in the dormitory have been improved.
* There are many batteries waiting in secret places for those who want more light. Of course, you need to search and find them.
