Major 30 July 2025 Build 19413440 Edited 30 July 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



Our journey into Milton's dark past continues. In this new update, there are renovations to the mansion and dormitory.



* Mysterious rooms in the dormitory have been improved.



* There are many batteries waiting in secret places for those who want more light. Of course, you need to search and find them.

Depot 2181181
