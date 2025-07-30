 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19413385
Update notes via Steam Community

English
[Weapon]New Unique Weapon: Gjallvinter
[The Siege of Dana]The story continues. (It will soon have some connection with the main storyline.)
[Wiki]Updated The Siege of Dana page.
简体中文
【武器】新独特武器：加尔文特
【达那围城战】剧情继续。（即将和主线剧情发生关联。）
【维基】更新了达那围城战的页面。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
