30 July 2025 Build 19413365 Edited 30 July 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed wrong decal hint in Temple
* LikhoStealthBasement - removed autosave trigger that could softlock the game
* Fixed bark subtitle overlapping the regular dialogue subtitle
* Fixed achievements from the game beginning not registering when continuing the full game after the demo version
* Fixed resolution reset when alt-tabbing the game

