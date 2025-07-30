* Fixed wrong decal hint in Temple
* LikhoStealthBasement - removed autosave trigger that could softlock the game
* Fixed bark subtitle overlapping the regular dialogue subtitle
* Fixed achievements from the game beginning not registering when continuing the full game after the demo version
* Fixed resolution reset when alt-tabbing the game
Update Notes For 30 July
