Hello vHand Artists,

We are happy to announce vHand major update 2.0, which includes a new stickers systems, more fluid hand and items motion with physics integration, press animation, extra assets, new background color setup in settings menu, improved UI, new setup guides and more!

Let's dive into the update notes!

With love,

-vHand Team

Introducing Stickers System

Now you can add and use your favorite PNG images as stickers into the app! We made it very easy for you to add any PNG images into the "StreamingAssets/Items" folder, and they will appear in the app under the newly added Items tab.

Stickers can be attached to any moving part of the hand or simply placed on the background as a still image.

Stickers can be:

Adjusted by draw order

Scaled up and down using mouse scroll wheel

Rotated using 'R' key + mouse scroll wheel

Deleted using 'D' key + press

Moved around by press and drag

Placed in multiple order

Automatically saved under each preset

We have also added a "Remove all items" button to bulk deleted all stickers on the scene.

Physics

Hand and items movements are more fluid thanks to the newly added physics integration. It is enabled by default and you don't need to do anything extra.

We have also added a new press animation to further enhance the realism of the hand motion and it works for all current hand types.

Extra Assets

More assets has been added to the app, including three sleeve options, one new pen, default stickers images and new claw nails.

Optimizations

We have heard your feedback regarding the app slow launching time so we fixed that. The app should now start much faster. We have also made several other optimizations to keep the app running smoothly.

Background Color

You can now change the app background color by going into settings and then systems. You can set any color from the color picker. This also works for MAC OS users.

UI Tweaks AND Guides

We slightly reduced the width size of the customization UI to make the interface more user friendly and we added in-app guide menu to quickly take you to different setup and tutorial pages.