30 July 2025 Build 19413222 Edited 30 July 2025 – 12:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Noble Kings!

Your diligent royal masons and pest-controlling knights continue their work! Today we deliver the second patch since the game's release.

📜Here’s what’s new in Update 1.0.2:

Bug Fixes and Technical Improvements

  • Fixed a crash that caused the game to close unexpectedly without an error message.

  • Significantly reduced the memory leak issue.

  • Optimized unit animations, allowing more units on the battlefield while consuming fewer resources from your PC.

  • Arachnor Brother no longer transforms into a different unit after certain encounter decisions.

  • Adjusted Russian localization by decreasing text size in some instances, ensuring text remains properly within buttons.

Quality-of-Life Improvements

  • You can now sell blueprints directly from the trader window.

  • Upgrades for sold blueprints will no longer appear in rewards.

  • Powerful random seals will now prefer empty tiles rather than tiles already occupied by seals.

We are actively working on the highly requested mid-run save feature and hope to launch public tests for it later this week. Stay tuned for updates!

Continue sharing your feedback, and join the conversation on our social media:

Thank you once again for your noble support!

~Hypnohead 

