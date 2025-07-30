Noble Kings!

Your diligent royal masons and pest-controlling knights continue their work! Today we deliver the second patch since the game's release.

📜Here’s what’s new in Update 1.0.2:

Bug Fixes and Technical Improvements

Fixed a crash that caused the game to close unexpectedly without an error message.

Significantly reduced the memory leak issue.

Optimized unit animations, allowing more units on the battlefield while consuming fewer resources from your PC.

Arachnor Brother no longer transforms into a different unit after certain encounter decisions.

Adjusted Russian localization by decreasing text size in some instances, ensuring text remains properly within buttons.

Quality-of-Life Improvements

You can now sell blueprints directly from the trader window.

Upgrades for sold blueprints will no longer appear in rewards.

Powerful random seals will now prefer empty tiles rather than tiles already occupied by seals.

We are actively working on the highly requested mid-run save feature and hope to launch public tests for it later this week. Stay tuned for updates!

Continue sharing your feedback, and join the conversation on our social media:

Thank you once again for your noble support!

~Hypnohead