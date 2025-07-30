We've just released a new patch based on your valuable feedback. This update brings several improvements and enhancements to make your journey even more immersive. 👑



📌 What's New in This Update:



Various balancing changes and quality-of-life improvements requested by players.



Bug fixes and better performance overall.



Character and quest tweaks to improve gameplay flow.



🗡️ Special Note: A New Sword Awaits in the First Cave!

A powerful new sword has been added to the first cave. This weapon allows for unique combo attacks not available with standard gear. However, claiming it won’t be easy — you’ll need to overcome several obstacles to reach it. Are you up to the challenge?



Thanks again to everyone who continues to support Hidden Heir. Your feedback drives the future of this world, and we’re excited to keep building it with you! 🛠️



🎮 Download the patch now and see what’s new – and don’t forget to let us know what you think.

⚔️ Your kingdom awaits!