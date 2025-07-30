 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19413166 Edited 30 July 2025 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've just released a new patch based on your valuable feedback. This update brings several improvements and enhancements to make your journey even more immersive. 👑

📌 What's New in This Update:

Various balancing changes and quality-of-life improvements requested by players.

Bug fixes and better performance overall.

Character and quest tweaks to improve gameplay flow.

🗡️ Special Note: A New Sword Awaits in the First Cave!
A powerful new sword has been added to the first cave. This weapon allows for unique combo attacks not available with standard gear. However, claiming it won’t be easy — you’ll need to overcome several obstacles to reach it. Are you up to the challenge?

Thanks again to everyone who continues to support Hidden Heir. Your feedback drives the future of this world, and we’re excited to keep building it with you! 🛠️

🎮 Download the patch now and see what’s new – and don’t forget to let us know what you think.
⚔️ Your kingdom awaits!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3564651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link