30 July 2025 Build 19413062 Edited 30 July 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Performance improvements

  • Reduced damage of the Swampy and the Deer

  • Fixed some bugs

P.S. Thank you to everyone who leaves feedback — you're helping me make the game better :)

