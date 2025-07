Hello, Engineers!This week’s release introduces the Conveyor Sorters – currently a cosmetic blocks, but built for a key future role in your logistics networks. Once survival systems are fully implemented, Sorters will route items through your conveyor system in a single direction using configurable filters.As always, all blocks and improvements are available now!🛠️ Feedback & Support - https://support.keenswh.com/ 🗺️ Roadmap: https://2.spaceengineersgame.com/roadmap-2/#current 🛰️ Discord: https://discord.gg/keenswh 📫 Newsletter: https://www.keenswh.com/newsletter ➡️ Connect and find us on your platform of choice: https://www.keenswh.com/connect/