Hello, Engineers!
This week’s release introduces the Conveyor Sorters – currently a cosmetic blocks, but built for a key future role in your logistics networks. Once survival systems are fully implemented, Sorters will route items through your conveyor system in a single direction using configurable filters.
As always, all blocks and improvements are available now!
