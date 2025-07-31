 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19412995 Edited 31 July 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Engineers!

This week’s release introduces the Conveyor Sorters – currently a cosmetic blocks, but built for a key future role in your logistics networks. Once survival systems are fully implemented, Sorters will route items through your conveyor system in a single direction using configurable filters.

As always, all blocks and improvements are available now!





https://steamcommunity.com/games/1133870/announcements/detail/499452824570036759 https://steamcommunity.com/games/1133870/announcements/detail/512964244473381789 https://steamcommunity.com/games/1133870/announcements/detail/499452824570036761

Changed files in this update

Space Engineers - Test Pack Content Depot 1133871
